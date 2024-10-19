Should Red Sox Prepare Offer For Astros All-Star Headed To Trade Market?
It’s no secret that the Boston Red Sox are looking to acquire starting pitching this offseason.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will be joining the line of suitors to make an offer for free agents like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, but Breslow needs to keep an eye on the entire market.
If Boston comes up empty on the big names, Breslow can’t afford to lose out on some of the under-the-radar targets, particularly on the trade market.
One player who could be dealt this winter is Houston Astros two-time All-Star hurler Framber Valdez, according to Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer.
“Astros general manager Dana Brown isn't explicitly saying he'll need to trim salaries this winter, but it sure sounds like he'll have to do just that,” Rymer said.
“To this end, Framber Valdez stands to make $17.8 million via arbitration next year. It's far from a bad rate for a pitcher of his stature, but the Astros could do a lot (i.e., re-sign Alex Bregman or add bullpen pieces) if they set that money free.”
“There's also the reality that Houston is relatively well off with starting pitching. Even if you subtract Valdez, they still have Hunter Brown, Spencer Arrighetti and Ronel Blanco and Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. returning from injuries.”
If Valdez hits the market, Breslow should definitely monitor the situation. Boston shouldn’t necessarily make Valdez a priority given his price tag, but at 30 years old he’s still a decent option if other, better assets are off the board and Breslow hasn’t come up with much.
Valdez has a 3.08 ERA dating back to 2021 (112 starts).
