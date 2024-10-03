Should Red Sox Take Chance On $15 Million Future Hall Of Famer?
The Boston Red Sox clearly aren't too far away from landing a playoff spot.
Boston fought until the last series of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season and finished just on the outside looking in. But the Red Sox did make progress this season and could be back in the playoffs next year.
That should be Boston's goal, and this year's playoffs should be a positive sign for Boston. Anything can happen in the playoffs, and the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals already have upset the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros.
All Boston has to do is get in the playoffs and then go from there. The Red Sox will be looking to add at least one starting pitcher for the top of the rotation this winter, but they may not want to shell out the $200 million or more that it will cost to land someone like Corbin Burnes. Could the club decide to hand out a short-term deal to a future Hall of Famer nearing the end of his career in response? It could make some sense.
Nine-time All-Star Justin Verlander spent the 2024 season with Houston and struggled with a 5.48 ERA in 17 starts. But he was dealing with injuries. He seems to be healthy now, or at least will be by the time the 2025 season rolls around.
He made it known that he wants to continue his career after Houston was eliminated
"I definitely feel like I want to pitch and compete, and I’m not ready to step away yet," Verlander said as transcribed by ESPN 97.5 Houston's Paul Gallant.
His numbers weren't pretty in 2024, but he did have a 3.22 ERA in 2023. Verlander also led the league with a 1.75 ERA in 2022. Boston is loaded with young pitching. Bringing in a future Hall of Famer like Verlander to help anchor the rotation and mentor the young pitchers on the staff wouldn't hurt. Plus, he's projected to get just $15 million this winter in free agency.
More MLB: Red Sox Rumored $200 Million Target Opens Door To Free Agency With Post