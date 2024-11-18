Three Bold Predictions For Red Sox To Make Franchise-Altering Changes
The Boston Red Sox are in a significantly different place this offseason than they were in over the last few years.
Boston avoided heavy spending in free agency over the last few years and opted instead for smaller deals. There always has been plenty of speculation about the Red Sox over the years and they have been linked to every big-name player in some capacity.
The Red Sox have instead focused on building its young core up, and now the front office seems willing to spend to add more pieces to the core. It's going to be a fun offseason and rumors and speculation already are swirling.
There will always be more speculation and rumors than actual moves made, but it's fun to think about.
Here are three franchise-altering predictions for the Red Sox to make this offseason:
Red Sox Sign New York Yankees Star Juan Soto (14-Year Deal Worth $620 Million):
This would be one of the biggest moves in Major League Baseball history. The Red Sox need to add another big piece and the 26-year-old superstar is a generational talent. It's rare for a player of Soto's talent to hit free agency at such a young age. Boston has been heavily tied to Soto and met with him last week. Soto grew up a Red Sox fan and it seems like Boston is willing to pay what it will cost to bring him in. Spotrac is projecting him to get a 14-year deal worth $513 million. Due to the stiff competition, that price should soar to over $600 million.
Red Sox Sign San Francisco Giants Star Blake Snell (Four-Year Deal Worth $135 Million):
The Red Sox desperately need to land at least one frontline starter this offseason. Snell was linked to Boston last year at times and now is available again. He is a two-time Cy Young Award winner who will get a deal closer to the range Boston is looking for years-wise. He's projected to get a five-year deal this winter worth $131 million by Spotrac. A four-year deal worth $135 million is affordable for Boston and would give Snell the high annual value he wants.
Red Sox Trade Outfielder Wilyer Abreu To the Miami Marlins In A Package For Jesús Luzardo:
There was a time when there seemingly was a new story every day about how Luzardo could be traded and the Red Sox were a fit. He had a tough 2024 season but is just 27 years old and is a lefty with upside. Abreu had a great rookie year, but the Red Sox have more prospects coming up which could make him expendable.
