Three Star-Studded Moves For Red Sox To Follow Garrett Crochet Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been fortunate so far this offseason.
Boston has added a significant piece to the big league roster without having to sacrifice much financial flexibility yet. The Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and he's still under team control for two years. It wouldn't be surprising to see Boston try to get an extension done which would add more money to the books, but at least at this time Boston hasn't spent much.
There's still plenty of time left in the offseason and the Red Sox still have the means to hand out some deals in free agency.
Because of this, here are three moves Boston should make to follow the Garrett Crochet deal:
Sign former Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler
Boston has been tied to Buehler throughout the offseason so far. He's just 30 years old and had a stretch from 2018 through 2021 in which he made two All-Star teams and had a 2.82 ERA across 95 outings. Injuries slowed him down from 2022-2024, but he did look more like himself in the postseason. He's cheaper than someone like Corbin Burnes but is worth a deal.
Sign former San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tanner Scott
Boston already has made a big move for the bullpen by adding Aroldis Chapman. They should continue to focus on the bullpen and adding someone of Scott's caliber would be a game-changer. He had a 1.75 ERA across 72 appearances in 2024.
Sign former New York Mets All-Star Pete Alonso
This one would be the most shocking. Boston has a very good first baseman in Triston Casas. But, the Red Sox need right-handed pop in the lineup and Alonso is one of the best in baseball. There's a world in which Boston could move Masataka Yoshida and open up the designated hitter position. In a scenario like this, maybe there is some way the Red Sox could have Rafael Devers, Casas, and Alonso on the roster. It isn't likely, but is a fun thought.
