Which Star Free Agent Is Better Fit For Red Sox: Alex Bregman Or Teoscar Hernández?
The Boston Red Sox need a right-handed slugger, and two free agents seem to be the primary options they're choosing between.
On one hand, there's Teoscar Hernández, who just had a career-high 33 home runs for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. On the other, there's Alex Bregman, the two-time All-Star third baseman who has tormented the Red Sox as a member of the Houston Astros.
Either Hernández or Bregman would slot in as the projected third hitter in the Red Sox's Opening Day lineup, filling the void left behind by Tyler O'Neill. Bregman is likely to command the longer contract, while Hernández is more committed to re-signing with his most recent team.
The question is simple: Which one is the better fit for the Red Sox right now?
In the short term, Hernández seems like the better fit. He could plug and play in left field right away, or move to designated hitter if Masataka Yoshida happens to be salary dumped. Signing Bregman either requires swapping his position to second base, or necessitates a blockbuster trade involving Triston Casas or Yoshida.
However, once Bregman is settled, he might be the more sustainable piece. He's an excellent defender at third base and there's reason to think he could at least become a solid defender at second. And he's two years younger than Hernández with better overall athleticism, so he's likely to be better for longer.
Both have raked at Fenway Park in their careers, so that's nearly a wash. Hernández has 14 home runs in 45 games in Boston, while Bregman owns the highest OPS in Major League Baseball history (1.245) by a visiting player at Fenway (minimum: 90 plate appearances).
If the two are set to make relatively similar salaries, then one has to ask if the extra years at the end of Bregman's deal will age better or worse than Hernández a couple years from now.
Plus, if the Red Sox pass on Bregman and he signs first, they might be left in the cold if Hernández goes back to the Dodgers.
It's very close, but right now, the prediction is that the Red Sox will sign Bregman. Let's go with a seven-year, $166 million contract.
