Why Diamondbacks Gold Glover Could Be Perfect Red Sox Free-Agent Target
The offseason is about to begin in earnest for the Boston Red Sox, and all potential solutions are on the table.
After missing the playoffs for a third-straight year, the Red Sox know they can't afford to roll with the same formula into 2025. That means obvious flaws with this year's 81-81 Red Sox team will have to be corrected for the team to have any chance at a playoff run.
One of the most obvious problems Boston had was relying too heavily on left-handed hitters. They will be looking for a righty power bat this winter, and that could come from many different teams at many different positions. One interesting fit comes from a position the Red Sox seem to already have locked down.
First baseman Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks is getting set to hit the open market, and the Red Sox could be among the teams interested in his services. Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston listed Walker as the number-eight right-handed hitter available in free agency this winter.
"Walker is one of the most underrated players in today's game," Leger said. "An exceptional defender at first base with two Gold Gloves under his belt, the veteran is a sure bet for roughly 30 homers when healthy. The D'backs will likely do their best to keep him in Arizona, where he has spent the last eight seasons, but he is set to earn a hefty contract on the open market."
Walker, 33, has had an impressive late breakout in the last three years with Arizona. He has totaled 95 home runs and an .813 OPS since the start of 2022, despite having just 52 home runs in the majors in the previous eight seasons combined.
What's more, Walker is by far the best defender at first base in the game nowadays. He has 39 outs above average in the last three seasons, which blows the rest of the first basemen in MLB completely out of the water, and will likely win his third-straight Gold Glove soon.
Bringing in Walker would be more of a short-term solution because of his age, and the Red Sox would have to make Triston Casas their primary designated hitter. It's not a perfect fit on paper, but the bat and glove may be so valuable that it's worth going through with anyway.
