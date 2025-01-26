Why Red Sox Should Reunite With Beloved Slugger After 11-Homer Season
The Major League Baseball offseason is in a weird place.
There still are a lot of free agents out there who can help teams in 2025. While this is the case, negotiations must not be fun. Spring Training is quickly approaching and that could lead to plenty of short-term deals being signed.
The top option still on the open market is still Alex Bregman, but at this point it's completely up in the air where he is going, especially with the Houston Astros reportedly back in the mix for him. The Boston Red Sox would be a much better team with him. But it's unclear if they are just playing hardball or just don't want to spend the necessary money to land a superstar of Bregman's caliber.
It wouldn't be too shocking to see the Red Sox miss out on him. If that happens, what will be their next move? If Bregman signs elsewhere, Boston should turn its attention to Justin Turner. He spent the 2023 season with Boston and was beloved. He shined and actually had a career-high in RBIs that year at 96.
He spent the 2024 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners and had 11 home runs and 55 RBIs. Turner now is 40 years old and would fit the Red Sox's budget much more than Bregman would. Adding Turner could allow the Red Sox to have a platoon at designated hitter with Masataka Yoshida and Turner. Or, the team could just use Turner as more of a bench piece.
Turner would add more right-handed depth to the organization without blocking the top prospects from coming up to the big leagues. He also would immediately fill a role as a clubhouse leader once again. He's out there and wanted to return for the 2024 season. Why not now?
