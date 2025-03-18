Why Red Sox Should Take Chance On 22-Year-Old Phenom
The Boston Red Sox have three of the top prospects in baseball and sooner or later they will be at the big league level.
It seems like a near guarantee that Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer will be in the majors in 2025 barring injury. Boston is fortunate to have all three, but it clearly has decisions to make because there are only so many roster spots to go around.
Campbell seems like the most likely of the three to make the jump to the majors on Opening Day. That wouldn't be a bad idea. There are obvious defensive question marks, but putting him next to Trevor Story everyday and allowing him to learn from one of the best defensive infielders in the game surely would help him get up to speed.
The 22-year-old's offensive numbers haven't been great in Spring Training, but he arguably has shown enough in the minors to believe that his bat will start to click. Last year, he spent time in High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. He appeared in 115 games and slashed .330/.439/.558 with 20 home runs, 77 RBIs, 24 doubles, and 32 doubles. Has the potential to be a five-tool player and that's evident.
There's a reason why the Red Sox allowed the third base drama to go on as long as it has. It would be easy to put Alex Bregman at second base and Rafael Devers at third base. Clearly, the Red Sox have something in their mind and it seems like Campbell could be it. At this point, why not give him a shot?
