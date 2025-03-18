Inside The Red Sox

Why Red Sox Should Take Chance On 22-Year-Old Phenom

The Red Sox are going to be busy over the next week or so

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 15, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox hat and glove lay in the dugout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox hat and glove lay in the dugout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have three of the top prospects in baseball and sooner or later they will be at the big league level.

It seems like a near guarantee that Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer will be in the majors in 2025 barring injury. Boston is fortunate to have all three, but it clearly has decisions to make because there are only so many roster spots to go around.

Campbell seems like the most likely of the three to make the jump to the majors on Opening Day. That wouldn't be a bad idea. There are obvious defensive question marks, but putting him next to Trevor Story everyday and allowing him to learn from one of the best defensive infielders in the game surely would help him get up to speed.

The 22-year-old's offensive numbers haven't been great in Spring Training, but he arguably has shown enough in the minors to believe that his bat will start to click. Last year, he spent time in High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. He appeared in 115 games and slashed .330/.439/.558 with 20 home runs, 77 RBIs, 24 doubles, and 32 doubles. Has the potential to be a five-tool player and that's evident.

There's a reason why the Red Sox allowed the third base drama to go on as long as it has. It would be easy to put Alex Bregman at second base and Rafael Devers at third base. Clearly, the Red Sox have something in their mind and it seems like Campbell could be it. At this point, why not give him a shot?

More MLB: Red Sox 24-Year-Old May Be Costing Himself Roster Spot

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News