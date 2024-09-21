Will Red Sox All-Star Hurler Return In 2025? ‘There’s Almost No Chance’
The Boston Red Sox need to rebuild their bullpen, but first, they must tear down whatever structural remnants of it are still standing.
Boston’s ‘pen has been historically unreliable in 2024, particularly during the second half, and there’s no reason to bring back any semblance of the same cast of characters next season.
Not long ago, it was a matter of curiosity as to whether Boston would engage in contract renewal talks with veteran reliever Kenley Jansen this winter, but that premise is no longer plausible.
Most reports, including a recent piece from FanSided’s Katie Manganelli, indicate a slim to none chance that Jansen returns to the Red Sox in 2025
"Kenley Jansen has survived multiple rounds of rumors about the Red Sox's plans to trade him,” Manganelli said. “He's made it through his entire contract with Boston, but there's almost no chance the two parties will pursue another deal together.”
“Jansen was one of the Red Sox's most expensive players this season at $16 million, and as one of the most experienced closers in the game, he could fetch a deal for a similar price this winter. Boston has been reluctant to spend on top-tier talent in recent years, and Jansen's contract was one of the many it sought to move elsewhere to decrease payroll.”
“Jansen has logged a 3.70 ERA over innings for Boston this season. His ERA has ticked up recently after a rough four-run performance against the Mets, but the veteran posted a stellar June. He should find another club with relative ease this offseason, but he is on record saying he hopes to retire as a Dodger. At 36 years old, Jansen still has a few seasons left in him.”
Will Jansen return to Los Angeles? That remains to be seen, but he doesn’t appear interested in pitching for the Red Sox again, and Boston stands to benefit by moving on from Jansen and signing a younger closer.
