Will Red Sox Bolster Offense? 1 Potential Target No Longer Is Available
Much has been made about the Boston Red Sox's offense throughout the offseason so far.
The American League seems to be wide open and Boston should be considered among the better teams in the league after adding Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler into the mix this offseason. Boston has plenty of exciting, young talent at the big league level like Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, and Triston Casas and did a great job adding more pitching.
Boston has the best farm system in baseball and the team's top three prospects are all nearing big league debuts in Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell. Things are trending in the right direction for Boston, but you wouldn't think so if you scrolled through social media.
The Red Sox have been quiet over the last few months but have been in plenty of rumors. Boston's lineup was lefty-heavy in 2024. Most of the chatter throughout the offseason has been about adding a righty with Alex Bregman being discussed a lot. While this is the case, he isn't the only player who was floated as a potential fit. Another guy who was speculated about over the last few months is veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk. While this is the case, he's now off the table after reportedly signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Randal Grichuk has agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the D-backs, per source," Feinsand said. "The deal includes incentives that can bring it to $5.5 million."
Grichuk would've been a solid right-handed bat to add to the mix. While this is the case, if the Red Sox miss out on Bregman, they should just give those right-handed at-bats to someone like Campbell or Vaughn Grissom.
More MLB: Red Sox's Biggest Alex Bregman Competition Could Be Out Of Sweepstakes