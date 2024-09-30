Will Red Sox Make Deal With American League Foe For Young Starter?
The Boston Red Sox need to add quality starting pitching, and the Seattle Mariners have plenty of it.
Seattle would love to hold on to all of its talented starters, but the Mariners have their own deficiencies on offense that need fixing. Boston and Seattle are likely trade partners this offseason because each team has in surplus what the other lacks.
Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu would surely be intriguing to Seattle’s front office, especially given Abreu’s better-than-expected rookie season. Boston would hate to part ways with the rising star Abreu, but the Red Sox might be even more turned off by the prospect of trading Triston Casas, another young bat that the Mariners would be asking about in negotiatons.
Breslow will undoubtedly be gauging the availability of Logan Gilbert and George Kirby in his discussions with Seattle, but Bryce Miller is a third name to monitor.
Miller, 26, was impressive in 2024 (his second year in the bigs), finishing with a 12-8 record and compiling a 2.98 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings pitched.
Plenty of starting pitchers will be changing teams this offseason, and the Red Sox need to have their hands in potential deals involving not just the blockbuster names like Corbin Burnes or Jack Flaherty, but rising stars like Miller.
When the dust settles on the trade market, Breslow landing one of Seattle’s gifted arms would not be the worst outcome.
