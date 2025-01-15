Will Red Sox Sign Alex Bregman? MLB Insider Weighs In On Sweepstakes
If you are a Boston Red Sox or even just slightly follow baseball, you know exactly who the team is tied to.
Boston has been arguably the most talked about team in baseball this year and recently all of the chatter has been about former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman. He's arguably the best remaining free agent and would give the Boston the final piece it needs.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi weighed in on the sweepstakes.
"I tend to agree (with Alex Cora) and understand what Bregman would mean for the Boston Red Sox and how well he would fit in that part of the diamond and in that lineup," Morosi said. "How great he would compliment the lefty bat of Rafael Devers.
"The swing would play there. I think that Bregman, in so many ways, an ideal fit for the Red Sox if -- if -- he's willing to play second base because of their long-term commitment to Rafael Devers."
With each passing day, there is more and more chatter about the future of Bregman and whether Boston can get him. If Boston continues to wait, it could end up losing out on him. The Chicago Cubs recently has been suggested as a possible suitor for Bregman.
If the Red Sox want him, they should go out and get him as fast as possible. The move makes almost too much sense. Boston has the money to spend and shouldn't wait around any longer.
