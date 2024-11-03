Yankees $20 Million Star Urged To Cut Ties With NY In Favor Of Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox clearly need to add some right-handed power to the lineup and there will be plenty of speculation about who could fit with the team over the next few months.
The most talked about options so far this offseason for Boston have been a reunion with Tyler O'Neill or a big deal for Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández. Either would make a lot of sense and because of this, they continue to be mentioned over and over again.
They aren't the only players who could help, though. Boston's offense needs one or two more dependable right-handed bats in the middle of the lineup. Because of this, FOX Sports' Rowan Kavner mentioned New York Yankees All-Star Gleyber Torres as a fit.
"This wasn't the walk year Torres probably envisioned," Kavner said. "But while his performance can fluctuate and his defense can confound at times, he's still one of the most talented middle infielders on the market. He'll also be just 28 when next year begins, and he flourished toward the end of 2024 after moving into the Yankees' leadoff spot. Possible fits: (Seattle Mariners), Yankees, Red Sox, (Toronto Blue Jays), (San Francisco Giants)."
Torres is a two-time All-Star who has four seasons with 24 or more home runs under his belt in seven years in the big leagues. He launched 15 home runs as well in 2024 to go along with 63 RBIs in a somewhat down year.
He is just 27 years old and is projected to get a three-year, $20 million deal this winter in free agency. Torres would be an interesting fit positionally, and the team would have to make other changes, but he may be worth it.
