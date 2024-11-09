Yankees All-Star Slugger Urged To Cut Ties With N.Y. To Join Red Sox
Will the Boston Red Sox add another big piece to add some right-handed firepower to the lineup this winter?
It seems like a near guarantee at this point.
Boston's lineup clearly was heavy with left-handed hitters in 2024, and it needs to balance it out this winter. This has been discussed in some way, shape, or form pretty much every day since before the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season ended.
The Red Sox will have plenty of choices out there that could help. The Athletic's Tim Britton, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman put together a list of the top free agents with possible landing spots and contract predictions. The trio listed the Red Sox among the "best fits" for New York Yankees star second baseman Gleyber Torres while predicting he will land a three-year, $45 million deal.
"An All-Star in each of his first two Major League seasons, Torres has settled in as more of a good everyday player than a great one," Britton, Jennings, and Gleeman said. "He hasn’t been an All-Star since 2019, and since 2020, he ranks 12th among Major League second basemen in fWAR. He’s an above-average hitter (109 wRC+ the past five years) but has negative defensive metrics.
"However, a strong second half did give Torres a solid platform year heading into free agency. After struggling early in the season, Torres had a .780 OPS after the All-Star break and a .744 OPS in the playoffs. He was the Yankees’ leadoff hitter late in the season and proved himself as a capable table-setter...Britton's projection: three years, $45 million. Best fits: BOS, (Miami Marlins), (Toronto Blue Jays)."
Torres is a two-time All-Star capable of blasting over 20 home runs with ease. He would be an intriguing pickup for the Red Sox, but it likely would mean that the club makes another move. If the Red Sox sign a second baseman, that likely would be a hint that someone like Kristian Campbell or Vaughn Grissom would be traded for pitching.
It would be somewhat surprising to see the Red Sox bring in another middle infielder.
