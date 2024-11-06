Yankees Embattled Free Agent Surprisingly Predicted To Land $30M Red Sox Deal
The Major League Baseball offseason is about to kick into high gear, and the Boston Red Sox have a long to-do list.
The starting pitching situation and the overreliance on left-handed batters will both be issues that demand top priority this winter as the Red Sox look to climb back into the playoff picture. With that said, the bullpen also cannot go ignored.
Boston's bullpen imploded after the All-Star break, tanking the team's playoff chances in the process. Though they have plenty of talented arms returning to the bullpen in 2025, the Red Sox must sign at least one additional high-leverage pitcher to ensure the collapse doesn't happen again.
Clay Holmes of the New York Yankees is one of those pitchers. Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, Darragh McDonald, and Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors projected a three-year, $30 million contract for Holmes in free agency, with McDonald predicting he would wind up in Boston.
"Holmes turned in a tidy 3.14 ERA on the season and still picked up 30 saves. The velocity on his power sinker sat at 96.6 mph, nearly as strong as ever, and he logged better-than-average strikeout and walk rates (25.1% and 8.1%, respectively) for a third straight season," the authors said.
"A three-year pact should still be there for Holmes, though it seems unlikely to come from the Yankees after his tumultuous season. Other big-money clubs with needs in the bullpen will be interested, though."
Holmes wore out his welcome in New York by leading the league in blown saves, but there should still be plenty of other suitors. Dierkes predicted that Holmes would sign with the Baltimore Orioles, Franco paired him with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Adams guessed he would join the Kansas City Royals.
Holmes will pitch all of next season at age 32, and there's nothing to suggest his stuff is losing steam. The Yankees' biggest issue with Holmes was being unable to defend the multitude of ground balls that he surrendered, so fixing the infield defense would be paramount in the case the Red Sox brought Holmes on board.
Holmes could very well fit in the Boston bullpen, though likely not as a closer. Whether he's worth the $30 million price to the front office as a premier setup man remains to be seen.
