Yankees Eyeing Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Reviving Career With 2.69 ERA Abroad
It sounds like the New York Yankees may have some interest in a former member of the Boston Red Sox.
There are a lot of interesting players available in free agency and one that has drawn interest from a handful of teams is former Red Sox hurler Kyle Hart. He spent the 2024 season in South Korea with the NC Dinos. He hasn't appeared in a big league game since 2020 as a member of the Red Sox but that may change in 2025.
Hart "revived" his career in 2024 with the Dinos and now is being eyed by a handful of teams, including the Yankees, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon and Katie Woo.
"Kyle Hart hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2020, but a handful of clubs have expressed interest in him as either a back-end starter or multi-inning reliever after the lefty seemingly revived his career in South Korea," Sammon and Woo said. "After languishing in the minor leagues the previous couple of seasons, Hart elected to sign with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization last winter.
"In 26 starts (157 innings), Hart, 32, had a 2.69 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 182 strikeouts. In South Korea, Hart pitched more off his fastball, which allowed his slider to act more like a chase pitch. At the start of the offseason, FanGraphs ranked Hart as its No. 48 free agent. The Yankees, (Milwaukee Brewers), (Minnesota Twins), (Houston Astros), and (Baltimore Orioles) are among the teams that have indicated interest, league sources said."
Hart seems to be following a similar path as St. Louis Cardinals starter Erick Fedde. He spent the 2023 season with the Dinos and impressed enough that he got a big league deal. He had a career year in 2024. Maybe Hart could do something similar.
