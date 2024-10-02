Yankees Projected $11 Million Vet Could Fill Red Sox's Biggest Hole
If the Boston Red Sox want to add a boost this winter, they should take a look at the New York Yankees' roster.
Every team will have at least a few players hitting free agency this winter. Boston isn't any different. The Red Sox have a few important pieces expected to hit the open market, including Kenley Jansen and Tyler O'Neill. It's unclear if either will be back, although O'Neill seems like a more likely option.
Once the season ends and teams have an opportunity to add players in free agency, Boston needs to find a few high-leverage options to improve the bullpen. The Red Sox have multiple holes to fill, but the bullpen arguably is the biggest reason why Boston isn't currently playing in the postseason.
There will be plenty of hurlers out there, and one current member of the Yankees could be an intriguing fit. Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle is set to enter free agency and is projected to get a deal worth just over $11 million over two years.
Kahnle appeared in 50 games this season and logged a 2.11 ERA and 46-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 42 2/3 innings pitched. He had a 2.66 ERA last season in 42 appearances to go along with a 48-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
The 35-year-old veteran could go a long way in bolstering the Red Sox's bullpen. Boston's bullpen struggled this season, but there is reason to have hope that it will be better next year. Liam Hendriks will play a major role, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Garrett Whitlock in the bullpen. Adding someone like Kahnle certainly could help without breaking the bank.
