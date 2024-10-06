Young Red Sox Infielder Predicted To Be Traded For Pitching Help
The Boston Red Sox certainly will make some tough decisions this winter.
The playoffs still are going on right now, but right when they end, it will be time for the Red Sox to address the future. Boston took a step in the right direction in 2024 and now needs to capitalize on it and be even better in 2025.
Boston has the means to fill its roster holes this offseason. The Red Sox will need to add a starting pitcher, a right-handed bat, and multiple relievers. It would've been better if the Red Sox were in the playoffs, but they now get to turn their full focus to the 2025 season with the hopes of earning a spot.
FanSided's Ryan Bunton put together a list of 12 players who may not return to Boston in 2025 and called infielder Enmanuel Valdez a candidate to be traded for pitching.
"Enmanuel Valdez, Boston's Opening Day second baseman, failed to make the jump in his development that Red Sox fans saw out of other young players such as Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela," Bunton said. "In 201 at-bats with the big league club, Valdez hit a measly .214/.270/.363 with six home runs and 28 RBI. He was demoted to Triple-A Worcester – where he played 50 games...
"The Red Sox acquired 23-year-old second baseman Vaughn Grissom in the Chris Sale deal last offseason, and prospect second baseman Kristian Campbell just won Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year. Trevor Story's return also provides further depth at the middle infield spots. There seems to be little room for Valdez to remain in the mix. Ultimately, with an influx of young second baseman, Valdez is a strong candidate to be flipped for some pitching this offseason."
Will Boston make a trade?
