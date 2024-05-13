Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Prospect Out 'Multiple Weeks' After Collision At Plate, Halting Strong Start

The corner infielder was coming on strong to begin the season

Scott Neville

The Boston Red Sox have exceeded expectations at 21-19, good for third place in the American League East.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's plan entering the 2024 campaign was to hold tight while some of his premier prospects inch closer to becoming big leaguers.

While the big three of shortstop Marcelo Mayer, outfielder Roman Anthony and catcher Kyle Teel remain healthy, one of the bigger bats in Double-A Portland will be out for an extended period.

"Red Sox prospect Blaze Jordan, a corner infielder playing for Double-A Portland, fractured his left ring finger on a play at the plate Saturday," The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported Monday.

"He was placed on the seven-day injured list Sunday, and while there is not an exact timetable for his return, he is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham."

The injury appeared to occur when the tag was applied as Jordan used his left hand to brace his slide

Jordan was hitting .283 with nine extra-base hits including a pair of home runs, 16 RBIs and a .756 OPS in 26 games for the Sea Dogs.

The 21-year-old has fallen down to No. 19 on the Red Sox's prospect rankings according to MLB Pipeline -- but that has more to do with the talent that has since been infused into the system than Jordan not living up to the hype.

Jordan hit .296 with 51 extra-base hits including 18 home runs, 86 RBIs and a .831 OPS in 122 games between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland with an impressive 75-to-40 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 2023.

If he can approach that level of production at the higher levels of the minors, he'll be looked at as a future middle-of-the-order slugger when he eventually makes it to Major League Baseball.

Unfortunately, his path to the big leagues will be delayed by a few weeks while he heals up from the collision.

