American League East Rival Reportedly Showing Interest In Two Free Agent Red Sox Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox may have to face off with some familiar foes in 2023.

Boston has had a roller coaster of an offseason so far and there's still plenty of time to go before the new season comes around. One area of focus the Red Sox have taken a look at in improving certainly is the starting rotation but will have plenty of competition in signing its free-agent pitchers if they are interested.

The Baltimore Orioles reportedly have shown interest in both Michael Wacha and Rich Hill, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.

Wacha and Hill both took the hill for the Red Sox in 2022 and put together a solid campaign. Wacha shined finishing the year with an 11-2 record to go along with a rotation-best 3.32 ERA across 127 1/3 innings pitched. Hill compiled a 4.27 ERA across 124 1/3 innings pitched while striking out 109 batters.

Wacha and Hill aren't the only pitchers who played for Boston in 2022 and now are free agents. Nathan Eovaldi also still is on the open market and has received interest from the Orioles as well.

If Baltimore were to come to terms on a deal with any of Boston's free agent hurlers, it wouldn't be the first move it did this offseason involving a former Red Sox player. Earlier this offseason the Orioles inked a minor league deal with former Boston slugger Franchy Cordero.

While it's unsure where Wacha and Hill will land in 2023, if they are not playing for the Red Sox then Boston likely wouldn't want them to stay in the division.

