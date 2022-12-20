American League East Rival Reportedly Snatches Intriguing Free Agent Red Sox Hurler

The Baltimore Orioles signed yet another former member of the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

Earlier this offseason the Orioles took a chance and signed former Boston slugger Franchy Cordero to a minor league contract and they made another move Monday by inking a minor league deal with former Red Sox pitcher Eduard Bazardo, according to Orioles team reporter Melanie Newman.

Bazardo signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent in 2014 and spent his entire professional career to date in the Boston system. The 27-year-old began his professional career with the Red Sox's Dominican Summer League team and worked his way up the Boston farm system making his Major League Baseball debut in 2021.

The hurler made 14 appearances with the Red Sox across the 2021 and 2022 seasons and compiled a 2.33 ERA and struck out 14 batters across 19 1/3 innings pitched. Bazardo now will have the chance to fight for a spot on the Orioles' 40-man roster and if he's able to make the squad will be facing off with his former team plenty in 2023 and beyond.

