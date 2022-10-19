Christian Vázquez On Potential Red Sox Reunion: 'I Hope So, I’d Love It'

While playing for the Houston Astros, catcher Christian Vázquez is not shying away from his love of the Boston Red Sox.

When asked about a potential return to Boston, Vázquez was openly for the idea.

"I don’t know, man. I hope so," Vázquez told The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham on Tuesday. "I’d love it. It was my house for a long time. We’ll see how it goes.”

The 32-year-old backstop is on an expiring deal, and a return to Houston would seem unlikely given how poorly his experience appears to be going.

"Worst thing ever," Vázquez said when asked about his reaction to the trade when it occurred. "Awkward and weird, and then facing Boston two days later, all my guys. I wasn’t ready to leave."

Vázquez played in 84 of 103 games with the Red Sox this season (82%) and just 35 of 59 games with the Astros (59%) to end the regular season. He did not receive a single start in Houston's three-games series with the Seattle Mariners, though he did enter two of those games late. The irregular playing time has hurt his effectiveness, as all of his offensive numbers have declined since the trade.

Given his attitude toward a potential return, it doesn't appear that Vázquez took any personal offense to the trade. In fact, I'm not sure there is another example out there of a player being so openly passionate about a team he is not on.

Had the Red Sox went on a run and faced the Astros in the upcoming American League Championship Series, I'm not sure where his heart would lie. Still, he made his thoughts about the trade known.

"You don’t mess around with the core of a team," Vázquez said. "I think that’s very important for any team. But I can’t control that. I wanted them to finish strong, but you saw what happened."

Major League Baseball is a business, and most players in this era of the game are well aware and act as such. However, while Vázquez certainly understands the business side of the game, he appears to have a die-hard loyalty to Boston, something that is almost extinct from his generation (and rightfully so given the lack of loyalty organization's show players).

The Red Sox need to base their personnel decisions based on talent, not emotion. That said, Vázquez's passion for the Red Sox and their fanbase should be factored in when building out their battery for the 2023 season, especially considering he would be equal to, if not better than nearly all catchers on the market this winter.

More MLB: Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere