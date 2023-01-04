Could Extension Be Coming For Rafael Devers? Latest Red Sox Report May Be Good Sign

Will Rafael Devers man third base for the Boston Red Sox beyond 2023?

This question has swirled around the team before even the 2022 season kicked off and at this moment there isn't any solid answer. The 26-year-old will hit free agency ahead of the 2024 campaign and with the massive contracts being handed out this offseason, it may be bad news for Boston if Devers were to reach the open market.

The two sides came to terms on a $17.5 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration and have since reportedly remained "engaged" on a long-term deal, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

While this report doesn't necessarily mean the Red Sox and Devers will agree to a deal, it's a positive sign that the two sides are continuing their negotiations. Boston has made it clear that its focus is locking up the two-time All-Star to a multi-year deal and this is just another example.

Rumors have swirled around Boston and its pursuit of a long-term deal with Devers and only have intensified after the team lost fellow homegrown star Xander Bogaerts in free agency this offseason to the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts was in a similar position to Devers last season and was looking for an extension with Boston but the two sides never came to an agreement paving the way for the shortstop's departure.

The Red Sox's talks with Devers seem to be in a better place than their negotiations with Bogaerts last offseason but until the two sides are able to get pen to paper there will continue to be plenty of speculation of the young star's future.

