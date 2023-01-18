Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Inks Deal With Mets After Short Stint In Boston

A former Red Sox outfielder reportedly is on the move

The New York Mets made another move Wednesday.

New York reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $6 million with former Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Pham had a short stint in Boston in 2022 after being acquired by the Red Sox from the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The 34-year-old appeared in 53 games with the Red Sox in 2022 and slashed .234/.298/.374 to go along with six home runs and 24 RBIs. Pham appeared in 144 total games in 2022 and clubbed 17 home runs, drove in 63 runs, and slashed .236/.312/.374.

Pham likely pencils in as the Mets' fourth outfielder and also could see time as the team's designated hitter in 2023. New York already has Mark Canha, Brandon Nimmo, and Starling Marte as the team's expected starters. The Mets also have former Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte as a bench option. New York's current projected starting designated hitter currently is slugger Daniel Vogelbach.

The longtime St. Louis Cardinal joins not only Almonte as former Red Sox players on the Mets, but also joins infielder Jose Peraza, right-handed pitcher Adam Ottavino, and young reliever Denyi Reyes.

New York reportedly was in the mix for another free agent outfielder in slugger Adam Duvall, but actually missed out Wednesday as the Red Sox inked the former Atlanta Brave to a one-year deal.

