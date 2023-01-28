Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint

Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023

One former Boston Red Sox hurler reportedly is on the move.

Former Boston relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura reportedly has agreed to a deal with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball league, according to the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.

Sawamura spent each of the last two seasons taking the hill with the Red Sox. The 34-year-old's best season certainly was in 2021 when he compiled a 3.06 ERA across 55 appearances. Sawamura was an important piece in Boston's bullpen and struck out 61 batters in 53 innings pitched. He also made three appearances in the American League Championship Series when the Red Sox took on the Houston Astros.

The former Red Sox reliever was solid in 2022 with a 3.73 ERA in 49 games, although at times he wasn't as sharp as the season before as he dealt with injuries.

Sawamura began his professional career in the NPB with the Yomiuri Giants in 2011. The righty compiled a 2.77 ERA in nine seasons with the Giants across 352 appearances.

Boston has made multiple moves with its bullpen this offseason adding Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, and Joely Rodriguez while also parting ways with longtime relievers Matt Barnes and Darwinzon Hernandez.

The Red Sox currently are overloaded right-handed relief pitchers so it isn't necessarily surprising they didn't bring back Sawamura, but he was a solid piece for the squad throughout his short stint in Boston.

