Ex-Red Sox Reliever Reportedly Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Short Stint In Boston

Another former member of the Red Sox is on the move

There are still plenty of moves being made left and right in Major League Baseball.

Former Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Jeurys Familia is on the move and reportedly inked a minor league contract for the 2023 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, according to USA Today MLB Insider Bob Nightengale.

Familia had a short stint in Boston appearing in just 10 games down the stretch in 2022 and compiled a 6.10 ERA and 1-2 record in 10 1/3 innings pitched.

The 33-year-old certainly is more well-known for his time as a member of the New York Mets. Familia made his long All-Star appearance as a member of the Mets in 2016 and has spent parts of 10 seasons in New York. The right-hander even led the National League in saves one time in 2016 with 51.

Arizona finished the 2022 season with a 78-84 record -- just like the Red Sox -- and is looking to bounce back in 2023. Familia certainly isn't what he once was, but at just 33 years old and now healthy he could be an intriguing option for the Diamondbacks if he's able to make the squad.

Boston has been busy itself building up its bullpen and even inked a left-handed reliever to a minor league deal Wednesday in Matt Dermody.

