Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season

A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change.

After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

González signed with the Red Sox prior to the 2021 season, as one of the organization's many attempts at finding diamonds in the rough.

While players like outfielder Hunter Renfroe, right-hander Garrett Whitlock and versatile Kiké Hernández worked out, González was extremely unproductive from the day he got to Boston and never turned it around.

The now-33-year-old hit just .202 with two home runs, 20 RBIs and a horrendous .567 OPS in 77 games for the Red Sox before being released in August.

After similarly unsuccessful stints with the Astros and Yankees, González will attempt to make more of an impact in Japan -- playing for Masataka Yoshida's old team. There's a chance he even takes over the newest Red Sox outfielder's old spot.

