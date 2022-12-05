Skip to main content

Former Red Sox Cy Young Winner Announces Retirement

Boston will not be bringing back a highly productive starter

One of the most productive and arguably underrated pitchers in recent Boston Red Sox history has hung up his cleats.

Rick Porcello confirmed his retirement on WEEI's "The Bradfo Sho" podcast Monday. 

The news is not shocking given that Porcello has not played since the shortened 2020 season with the New York Mets.

While most of his career was spent with the Detriot Tigers, Porcello's greatest moments came as a member of the Red Sox. He won the 2016 American League Cy Young award after going 22-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 189-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 223 innings pitched.

Porcello also was a critical member of the loaded 2018 Red Sox rotation as they coasted to a World Series championship.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The 33-year-old went 73-55 with a 4.33 ERA, 852-to-211 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 1.26 WHIP in 964 innings across 159 starts in his five-year stint with the Red Sox.

More MLB Winter Meetings:

If This Report Is Accurate, It Would Make Xander Bogaerts Reunion Very Realistic

Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox

Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Expected To Be Dealt, Should Boston Make Move?

Boston Red Sox News

Former Red Sox Cy Young Winner, World Series Champ Announces Retirement

By Scott Neville
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox

By Patrick McAvoy
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Expected To Be Dealt, Should Boston Make Move?

By Patrick McAvoy
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox News

If This Report Is Accurate, It Would Make Xander Bogaerts Reunion Very Realistic

By Scott Neville
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Fans Will Hate Latest Reported News About Shortstop Xander Bogaerts

By Patrick McAvoy
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Requests Trade Opening Door For Pursuit

By Patrick McAvoy
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher

By Patrick McAvoy
James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Here's How Much Xander Bogaerts Reportedly Will Make In Free Agency

By Patrick McAvoy