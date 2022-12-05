Former Red Sox Cy Young Winner, World Series Champ Announces Retirement

One of the most productive and arguably underrated pitchers in recent Boston Red Sox history has hung up his cleats.

Rick Porcello confirmed his retirement on WEEI's "The Bradfo Sho" podcast Monday.

The news is not shocking given that Porcello has not played since the shortened 2020 season with the New York Mets.

While most of his career was spent with the Detriot Tigers, Porcello's greatest moments came as a member of the Red Sox. He won the 2016 American League Cy Young award after going 22-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 189-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 223 innings pitched.

Porcello also was a critical member of the loaded 2018 Red Sox rotation as they coasted to a World Series championship.

The 33-year-old went 73-55 with a 4.33 ERA, 852-to-211 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 1.26 WHIP in 964 innings across 159 starts in his five-year stint with the Red Sox.

More MLB Winter Meetings:

- If This Report Is Accurate, It Would Make Xander Bogaerts Reunion Very Realistic

- Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox

- Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Expected To Be Dealt, Should Boston Make Move?