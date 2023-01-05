Former Red Sox Fan-Favorites Weigh In After Rafael Devers Signs Massive Extension

The Boston Red Sox put their money where their mouth is Wednesday.

Boston reportedly signed two-time All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers to a mammoth 11-year, $331 million extension after months of speculation. Devers had been seeking a deal north of $300 million and many wondered if Boston would go that high and ultimately the Red Sox eventually handed the largest deal in team history to keep their homegrown star.

Fans and former players alike took to social media to celebrate after the massive deal was reportedly agreed to, even a a few former Red Sox fan-favorites. Former Red Sox utility man Brock Holtook to instagram to share the post with a celebratory message and longtime Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts -- who just got a massive deal of his own with the San Diego Padres -- also took to Instagram.

Holt and Bogaerts weren't the only people who celebrated the new deal. Red Sox Nation's feelings about the offseason seemingly flipped over night as Boston finally was able to retain one of its homegrown stars after losing Bogaerts and former Boston outfielder Mookie Betts.

Devers now is signed through his age-36 season and appears poised to take an even larger step forward in 2023 as he enters his prime. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Major League Baseball is doing away with the shift which should help Devers' offensive numbers immensely.

There still are plenty of moves to be made by Boston -- like a potential trade with the Marlins -- but things are looking up for the Red Sox after a roller coaster offseason.

