Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League

The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023.

The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.

Renfroe spent the 2021 season manning the outfield for Boston and was one of the team's most consistent hitters throughout the campaign. In 2021, Renfroe crushed 31 home runs to go along with 96 RBIs while slashing career-highs across the board at .259/.315/.501.

The 30-year-old was impressive in 2022 as well after being dealt to the Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. Renfroe clubbed 29 home runs for the Brewers in 2022 to go along with 72 RBIs while slashing .255/.315/.492.

Renfroe joins a loaded Angels outfield with superstar centerfielder Mike Trout and up and coming left fielder Taylor Ward to form one of the finest trios in the MLB.

Renfroe will return to Boston to take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park for the first time in 2023 with a four-game series beginning on Apr. 14. The Red Sox will then hit the road to take on the Angels in a three-game series beginning May 22 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

