Here's One Thing Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Is Looking For From Triston Casas

While Triston Casas has come on fairly strong in his first stint with the Boston Red Sox, the team is still looking to see a bit more.

MLB.com's Ian Browne asked Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom a few questions prior to Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

One question involved Boston's most-hyped prospect in quite some time. Browne asked Bloom what he'd like to see from Casas down the stretch.

"One of the things that we expected to see and hoped to see is the quality of his at-bats," Bloom told Browne. "I heard Tony (Massarotti) calling him Full-Count Casas on the broadcast the other day. That’s the hitter that we know he is. The ability to work an at-bat has always been there. You never know for sure if that’s going to translate to the highest level, and so far it has. If that’s the case, I think we are going to see some really good things from this kid in the future."

Casas certainly has met said expectations thus far. The hulking first baseman averages 4.40 pitches per plate appearance, the most on the roster. His plate discipline is his greatest strength, as most sluggers his size have a propensity to swing freely.

The results have yet to follow, but he's shown some pop, including a 411-foot, opposite-field blast over the Green Monster on Tuesday off of New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

On the season Casas is hitting 3-for-26 (.115) with two home runs, four RBIs, three runs, a stolen base and an 8-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in nine games. His strikeout-to-walk ratio will be much closer to even with a larger sample size and some more experience at the highest level.

His numbers aren't gaudy, but he's hit the ball hard consistently and looks to be as strong and confident as expected.

