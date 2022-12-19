Latest Report About Rafael Devers' Future Certainly Will Scare Red Sox Fans

Will the Boston Red Sox lose another homegrown star?

Over the last few years, the Red Sox have lost a plethora of homegrown talent. The Red Sox most recently lost longtime star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency, but also have lost outfielders Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., and catcher Christian Vazquez. Just four players from Bostons' historic 2018 World Series championship squad remain heading into 2023.

One star that still remains in Boston but has question marks about his future at the moment certainly is third baseman, Rafael Devers. The 26-year-old is set to hit unrestricted free agency ahead of the 2024 season unless he comes to terms with the Red Sox on a contract extension, but things aren't looking good on that front at the moment, according to ESPN's Joon Lee.'

"Executives around the sport see the same pattern emerging with Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers, who will be 26 at the start of the 2023 season, his last before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024," Lee said. "According to multiple league sources, the Red Sox and Devers are 'galaxies apart' in their contract negotiations. The current expectation from Devers and his camp is that the third baseman will be a free agent at the end of 2023, given the current state of contract talks."

The two-time All-Star has spent his entire professional career to date in the Boston organization and is in line for a massive new deal. Devers likely will receive a new deal worth over $300 million for over 10 years.

The Boston brass has made clear that it intends to ink a long-term deal with the star third baseman, but until pen is put to paper, there's really no way to truly be sure.

More MLB: Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers