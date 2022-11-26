Skip to main content

Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect

The Mets reportedly signed a former Red Sox pitching prospect Wednesday

The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. 

New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. 

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an international free agent in 2014 and began his professional career in the Red Sox organization. Reyes spent six seasons in the Boston system working his way up from the Dominican Summer League Red Sox all the way up to the Pawtucket Red Sox and earned a spot on the Red Sox's 40-man roster but eventually became a free agent and signed with the Baltimore Orioles following the 2021 season.  

Reyes was a star in the Red Sox organization and was named an All-Star while playing for the Lowell Spinners and Greenville Drive. He also was named the Salem Red Sox's pitcher of the year in 2018 and also was named by the MILB as a Red Sox organization All-Star in 2018. 

The hurler made his Major League Baseball debut in 2022 as a member of the Orioles and appeared in three games and compiled a 2.35 ERA in 7 2/3 innings pitched. 

While Reyes' role with the Mets is unclear after signing a minor league deal, there's certainly a chance that he could find himself in the New York bullpen when the 2023 MLB season comes around. 

