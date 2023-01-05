New Suitor Reportedly Emerges For Ex-Red Sox Free Agent Pitcher To Improve Rotation

The Boston Red Sox may have to square off with a familiar face in 2023.

Boston has plenty of work to do if it wants to compete next season. The Red Sox struggled in 2022 finishing in last place in the American League East and have been looking for ways to plug holes up and down the roster.

One way the team is looking to improve is in the starting rotation, but it has appeared unlikely that they would reunite with arguably their best hurler from the 2022 campaign. Boston inked former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Michael Wacha to a deal before the season and he responded by finishing the campaign with an 11-2 record and a starting rotation-best 3.32 ERA.

Wacha became a free agent after the impressive season, but there hasn't been any reported traction between Boston and the 31-year-old.

The American League East rival Baltimore Orioles have had a connection with Wacha so far this offseason, but no deal has come to fruition at this time. A new suitor has come to light with the Minnesota Twins reportedly showing interest, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes and Aaron Gleeman.

"Sources indicated last month the Twins have expressed interest in free agent Michael Wacha," Hayes and Gleeman said. "Wacha is definitely right up the Twins' alley if they find themselves with an open spot in the rotation."

The Twins -- like the Red Sox -- finished 78-84 in 2022 and are looking to find a way to improve in 2023. Minnesota already inked a deal with former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez this offseason so it wouldn't be too out of the realm of possibility for the Twins to add another.

Wacha showed he has plenty left in the tank with potentially the best season of his career in 2022 so it certainly will be interesting to see where he lands this offseason.

