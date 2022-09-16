Skip to main content

Recently DFA’d Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency Over Demotion

The 32-year-old struggled to stick in Boston.

The Boston Red Sox lost some organizational pitching depth on Friday with the departure of a veteran journeyman.

"The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Jeurys Familia off the major league roster," the Red Sox announced via Twitter. "He has elected to become a free agent."

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound reliever was designated for assignment Wednesday to clear a spot for infielder Yu Chang and appears to be done with the Red Sox organization.

Familia posted a 6.10 ERA with 10 hits allowed and an 8-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 1/3 innings.

After clearing waivers, Familia was left with two options. He could report to Triple-A Worcester and attempt to work his way back up to Boston or test free agency. Familia elected the latter.

Familia started the season with the Philadelphia Phillies and posted strikingly similar results, including a 6.09 ERA in 34 innings.

It's been a long fall from stardom for the right-hander, who was not only an All-Star in 2016 with a 2.55 ERA and league-leading 51 saves, but even placed No. 17 in MVP voting. 

Despite seemingly still being in his prime, and still having his elite velocity, Familia has not been able to produce at the same level, or frankly even close to it. 

