Red Sox Contract Talks With Rafael Devers 'Intensifying' After Losing Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox may be making some changes to their contract negotiation approach after losing out on All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

The 2023 season will be the first campaign since 2013 in which Boston didn't have Bogaerts take the field in some capacity. Boston entered the offseason with plenty of question marks and the biggest was whether or not it would re-sign Bogaerts. The 30-year-old eventually signed an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres and now the Red Sox have work to do.

Boston struggled in 2022 and finished last in the American League East with a 78-84 record, but there certainly is a pathway toward putting together a competitive team in 2023. The Red Sox already have made some very solid moves including signing three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida, but there are still plenty of options available for Boston to make if it wants to compete in 2023.

Aside from bringing in new players, one thing the Red Sox will have to take into account is the contract situation of star third baseman Rafael Devers. The 26-year-old entered the offseason looking for an extension from Boston and there have been plenty of rumors swirling around whether or not one would come to fruition.

After losing out on Bogaerts, the Red Sox reportedly have altered their focus on Devers and he is now the team's "No. 1 priority" and Boston is reportedly pushing harder to get a deal done now, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

“Our efforts are only intensifying — but it’s something we wanted to do for a while and hopefully we’ll be able to find that path," Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said in a text to Heyman.

Even without Bogaerts, Boston still can find a way to compete in 2023. Locking up Devers to a long-term deal would be an extremely solid first step and then the team could look into a few other moves as well.

There's no way to know what will happen from here as the offseason already has been a roller coaster, but an extension with Devers would be a perfect next step.

