Red Sox Cut Ties With Top Prospect In Surprise Move To Open Roster Spot

What's next for Boston?

The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move Wednesday afternoon. 

Boston needed to free up a spot on the team's 40-man roster in order to officially complete the signing of outfielder Matasaka Yoshida and did so by designating infielder Jeter Downs for assignment, according to the team. 

Downs was the top prospect acquired by the Red Sox along with outfielder Alex Verdugo and catcher Connor Wong from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for six-time All-Star Mookie Betts.

The 24-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Red Sox in 2022 playing in 14 games. Over that stretch, the young infielder slashed .154/.171/.256, clubbed one home run and drove in four runs. 

After being designated for assignment, Downs either now will be traded or will be placed on waivers where any team in the MLB can place a claim, and if successful he would immediately be added to their 40-man roster. If no team were to place a claim on Downs, he could return to Boston's farm system. 

While Boston's addition of Yoshida certainly is exciting, designating Downs for assignment certainly is surprising. 

