Red Sox Fans Will Absolutely What Chris Sale Had To Say About Upcoming 2023 Season

The last three years have been a roller coaster for Boston Red Sox star hurler Chris Sale.

Sale shined for the Red Sox in 2017 and 2018 but then didn't quite look like himself in 2019. The lanky left-handed pitcher began to experience elbow pain during the 2019 campaign and it eventually forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery ahead of the 2020 season.

The 33-year-old has appeared in just 11 games since 2019 but Red Sox Nation will love what he had to say during this weekend's Red Sox Winter Weekend.

“We’re good. Humpty Dumpty got put back together,” Sale said as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham. "I owe these people something, I owe my teammates the starting pitcher they thought they were going to get. I owe the front office the starting pitcher they paid for. I owe the fans performances they’re paying to come and see."

Boston enters the 2023 campaign with a wide range of question marks. Will they be the same last-place team as last year? What will the starting rotation look like? Who will play in the middle infield?

The Red Sox's starting rotation as it currently stands has led many to speculate that the team needs to make an addition. If Sale actually can return to form, that may not be the case. The seven-time All-Star is healthy for the first time in years and if he's able to look like even a fraction of what he was before injuring his elbow, the Red Sox's rotation may be in good shape.

Sale may not ever be what he once was. He will turn 34 years old on Opening Day and isn't getting any younger. But, the left-hander does bring a bit of hope to Boston. Sale's arm is rested after essentially three years off, so many he has some zip left. The Red Sox also have Corey Kluber, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello, James Paxton, and Nick Pivetta expected to fight for roles in the rotation and each of them has question marks of their own, but also high upsides. There are plenty of injury-related questions, but a healthy Boston rotation led by Sale immediately will be improved.

Boston's starting rotation was one of the weakest in the league in 2022, but things could be shaping up its way heading into 2023. Sale is the biggest piece of the puzzle and it sure sounds like he's doing well.

