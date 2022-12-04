Skip to main content

Red Sox Fans Will Hate Latest Reported News About Shortstop Xander Bogaerts

There may be some bad news coming for Red Sox fans

Will Xander Bogaerts be taking the field with the Boston Red Sox in 2023? 

This question has swirled around the team since before the 2022 campaign even came to an end and there's still no way to be sure. Since the disappointing 2022 season ended, there's been plenty of rumors surrounding the four-time All-Star. There's been some positive rumors, but much of the news has been negative for Boston fans. 

There's unsurprisingly plenty of teams interested in bringing in Bogaerts including the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres and the latest report coming out of the winter meetings may scare Boston fans. 

Although the team has said Bogaerts is their top priority, the Red Sox reportedly "have not made a competitive offer," according to the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham. 

To make matters worse for Boston fans, the shortstop reportedly has been meeting with teams in person over the weekend. 

There's no way to know for sure right now where Bogaerts where end up and Abraham notes there's still a chance certainly the Red Sox change their offer to Bogaerts and this is all a moot point, but it's not the best look for Boston. 

