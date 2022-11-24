Red Sox Officially Complete Trade For Young Former Pirates Utility Man

Skip to main content

Red Sox Officially Complete Trade With Pirates For Young Utility Man

The Red Sox continued their busy Wednesday by signing a former Pirates utility man

The Boston Red Sox were extremely busy Wednesday.

Boston opened the day by making its first free agent signing of the 2022 offseason when they inked left-handed relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez to a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. The Red Sox didn't stop there and continued to bolster the squad's depth by signing former Chicago Cubs outfielder Narcisco Crook to a minor league deal. 

The Red Sox continued their interesting day by acquiring former Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Hoy Park in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Inmer Lobo, according to the team.

Park made his Major League debut in 2021 as a member of the New York Yankees and then made his way to the Pirates. In 23 games in 2022, the young utility man slashed .216/.276/.373 to go along with two home runs and six RBIs. 

Although Park's offensive numbers don't jump off the page, he provides the squad with more defensive depth across the board. Throughout his young MLB career, he has seen time at second base, third base, shortstop, left field, right field, center field, and designated hitter. 

It's unsure whether or not he will be with the squad on Opening Day, but Park was added to Boston's 40-man roster and at some point may see some time if the Red Sox are hit with the injury bug. 

