Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox have considered all options so far this offseason.

Boston entered the offseason following a disappointing 78-84 2022 campaign that saw the squad finish in last place in the American League East for the second time in the last three seasons.

After the tough season, the Red Sox certainly have plenty of holes to fill and have turned over all stones looking to put together a competitive roster and reportedly even considered a reunion with former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier, but nothing came from the conversation.

"While the Red Sox had contacted free-agent outfielder Andrew Benintendi at the beginning of free agency, the team never showed a willingness to go anywhere near the five-year, $75 million deal he ultimately signed with the White Sox," Speier said.

The two sides never advanced deeply in contract talks and the one-time All-Star eventually went on to sign a five-year deal with the White Sox. Boston on the other hand inked a five-year deal with Japanese star Masataka Yoshida worth $90 million.

Benintendi was drafted by the Red Sox as the seventh overall pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft. The 28-year-old worked his way up the Red Sox's farm system and spent the first five seasons of his MLB career in Boston and helped lead the squad to the 2018 World Series.

More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge