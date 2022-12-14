Red Sox Reportedly In Contention For Top Remaining Free Agent Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox may have a massive move up their sleeve.

After missing out on longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox have plenty more money to spend and it sounds like they may use it. One of the biggest ways the squad can improve is in the starting rotation, and Boston may make a big splash.

The top remaining hurler on the open market is two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon and the Red Sox reportedly are "in the mix" for the ace, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.

Rodon spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago White Sox before joining the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2022 season. The 30-year-old has been named an All-Star in each of the last two seasons after pitching sparingly in 2019 and 2020.

Spotrac projects Rodon to receive a contract with an annual value just over $32 million per year, so if Boston wants to bolster their rotation they're going to have to spend big which they have shown reluctance to do. Rodon reportedly is looking for a seven-year deal so Boston likely would have to offer contract in the range of seven-years and $210 million at the very least to start a conversation.

Rodon would fit in well with Boston and immediately would improve the team. A starting rotation consisting of Rodon, Chris Sale, Brayan Bello, James Paxton, and Garrett Whitlock or Nick Pivetta would be very formidable as the Red Sox look to get back into contention.

