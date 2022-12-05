Red Sox Reportedly Not Considering Reunion With Christian Vázquez Despite Catcher Need

The Boston Red Sox need more depth at catcher, but it sounds like they aren't considering a reunion.

Christian Vázquez was drafted by the team in the ninth round of the 2008 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and he made his way all the way up Boston's farm system. The 32-year-old spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career in Boston before being dealt to the Houston Astros ahead of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline.

Vázquez -- and the team as a whole -- were extremely disappointed in the move and voiced their feelings. Even after taking the field with the Astros, Vázquez still mentioned multiple times that he would love to come back to the Red Sox this offseason if the two sides could come to terms on a deal.

It sounds like that won't be the case as The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal gave an insight into the catcher's free agent market and there was no mention of the Red Sox.

"The market for free-agent catcher Christian Vázquez includes the (Chicago Cubs), (St. Louis Cardinals), (San Diego Padres), (Cleveland Guardians), and (Minnesota Twins)," Rosenthal said. The Astros also have interest in retaining Vázquez, but in more of a job share with Martin Maldonado.

"Vázquez, 32, seems likely to land a three-year deal. During the postseason, opponents scored only one run in the 33 innings he caught for the Astros, on J.T. Realmuto's 10th-inning homer off Luis Garcia in Game 1 of the World Series."

Boston certainly needs some help at catcher with only Connor Wong and Reese McGuire currently on the roster, but it sounds like a reunion isn't in the cards. The Red Sox have been on look out for a new catcher and have been heavily tied to Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy.

Vázquez clearly has shown what he can do in Boston and helped the team win the 2018 World Series, but he may be too expensive for them now. A player like Murphy would cost a lot in terms of prospects, but not salary opening the door for the Red Sox to spend elsewhere.

There's no way to know what will happen, but it sounds like the Red Sox will be facing off against Vázquez in a different uniform in 2023.

