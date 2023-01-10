Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain Interested' In Dealing For Former All-Star Middle Infielder

The Boston Red Sox are considering all options.

After losing longtime Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency, the Red Sox have plenty of directions they can take their middle infield configuration. One option that has popped up is dealing for Marlins middle infielder Joey Wendle and the team still is reportedly interested in making a deal, according to The Athletic's Chad Jennings.

"The Red Sox remain interested in a left-handed infielder, and Marlins second baseman Joey Wendle is still on their radar," Jennings said. "Wendle, though, would be a complementary piece rather than a Bogaerts-type splash, and there's an argument that a smaller addition up the middle might be enough if the Red Sox can meaningfully improve in other areas."

The 2021 All-Star began his career with the with Oakland Athletics in 2016 and since has taken the field with the Tampa Bay Rays and Marlins as well. The middle infielder made his lone All-Star appearance as a member of the Rays when he slashed .265/.319/.422 and clubbed 11 home runs to go along with 54 RBIs.

The 32-year-old is under contract with the Marlins for the 2023 season but as of right now, isn't under a deal beyond that. Boston currently has Trevor Story, Christian Arroyo, and Enrique Hernandez under contract for 2023 but adding Wendle would just help make the team better.

While a deal may come to fruition for Wendle, he isn't the only player Boston is interested in from the Marlins as the Red Sox are looking for a new starting pitcher as well.

More MLB: Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract