Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Prospect To Bolster Infield Depth

The Boston Red Sox finally made an addition to the middle infield -- but one that fans aren't going to be excited about.

"Former (Oakland Athletics) infield prospect Edwin Díaz has signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox," The Athletic's Melissa Lockard reported.

Most fans would be over the moon to hear about Edwin Díaz joining the Red Sox organization. Unfortunately, this is not the All-Star closer with the best walk-out song in Major League Baseball. No, he still resides in Queens with the New York Mets.

Instead, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acquired a defensive-minded utility infielder, who spent the bulk of his career in the Athletics' organization before joining the Houston Astros last season.

Díaz's strengths are his defensive capabilities as well as his versatility. Throughout his lengthy minor-league career, he has logged 148 appearances at third base, 132 at shortstop, 26 at first base and 19 at second base.

The 27-year-old has yet to reach the big leagues, largely due to his lackluster results at the plate. Díaz hit .193 with 21 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, a horrendous 106-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .639 OPS in 74 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season.

Outside of solid power, Díaz leaves much to be desired offensively.

As it stands now, Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández are the only major-league caliber, healthy middle infield options. Still, the Red Sox will continue to add, so Díaz should be viewed as nothing more than organizational depth.

No need to panic.

