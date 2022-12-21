Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Utility Man After Short Run In Houston To Add Depth

The Boston Red Sox made another move Wednesday.

Boston reportedly came to terms on a minor-league deal with former Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, and Minnesota Twins utility man Niko Goodrum, according to MLB Insider Robert Murray.

Goodrum likely won't push the Red Sox over the top, but he does provide the team with more depth if he's able to crack the big league roster. The 30-year-old has six years of Major League Baseball experience most recently playing 15 games for the World Series champion Houston Astros in 2022.

The utility man began his career with the Twins in 2017 and then spent the next four seasons in Detroit before moving over to Houston. Goodrum's most solid moments came as a member of the Tigers and in his four seasons slashed .232/.306/.401, clubbed 42 home runs, drove in 151 runs, and stole 45 bases.

Throughout his career, Goodrum has played all over the diamond. The only positions Goodrum hasn't played at an MLB level are pitcher and catcher. If he's able to crack Boston's roster, Goodrum would provide the Red Sox with defensive flexibility and a little extra speed in the lineup.

Boston certainly will have to swing some other deals if it wants to be competitive in 2023, but signing Goodrum to a minor league deal doesn't hurt the squad.

