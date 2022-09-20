Red Sox Shut Down Garrett Whitlock For 2022 Season With Surgery Looming

The Boston Red Sox finally did the right thing with one of their biggest assets heading into the 2023 season.

"Garrett Whitlock is being shut down," The Boston Globe's Alex Speier tweeted Tuesday. "He's going to have arthroscopic surgery on his right hip. (Alex) Cora said in recent days, he'd been laboring too much to pitch a single inning. They made this decision to ensure he's at full health in 2023, whether as (a) starter or reliever."

Whitlock had been fighting through his hip injury because he did not want to let his teammates down. The team initially allowed their right-hander to play with some limitations but his ailment continued to plague him and the Red Sox finally saved him from himself.

The last note is interesting, as the Red Sox cannot go into Whitlock's third season without a defined role. The 26-year-old began the year in the multi-inning reliever role he made famous a season ago. He was then shuffled into the rotation and then back to the bullpen.

Whitlock finished his season 4-2 with a 3.45 ERA, an 82-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio and converted six of eight save opportunities in 78 1/3 innings.

He performed much better as a reliever than a starter (2.75 ERA vs. 4.15 ERA) but was effective in both roles.

