Red Sox's Kiké Hernández To Join Puerto Rico In World Baseball Classic

The Boston Red Sox will have plenty of representation in the World Baseball Classic next spring.

Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández will join Team Puerto Rico once again after a aiding the their second-place finish in 2017 according to his own Twitter post Friday.

Fellow Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo joined Team Mexico a few weeks ago for his second stint as well.

Hernández and Verdugo will oppose a stacked Team USA roster that features some current and former teammates, including Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts.

Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill has gone public with his deep desire to join Team USA, but manager Mark DeRosa has yet to invite him onto the squad,

There's a good chance that Hernández will be joined by former teammate Christian Vázquez, who has interest in representing his country as well.

Hernández hit .222 with 30 extra-base hits including six home runs, 45 RBIs and a .629 OPS in 93 games after having his season partly derailed by a hip injury. He'll look to prove that he is ready to go for 2023 by making an impact for Team Puerto Rico.

More MLB: Nine Ex-Red Sox To Root For In MLB's First-Ever Wild Card Weekend