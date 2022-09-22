Skip to main content

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Wants To Foil Aaron Judge's Triple Crown Run In Bronx

Both Judge and Bogaerts are hitting .317 entering the four-game series.

The greatest rivalry in sports will add a new chapter this weekend in New York. 

The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series starting Thursday night. Although the fight for the top of the American League East is wrapped up, another title is at stake.

Aaron Judge continues to have a historic season and is on the verge of capturing the AL Triple Crown. He holds a commanding 23-home run lead over Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez in home runs with 60 and a 13-RBI lead over Clevland Guardians' José Ramírez with 128, those two legs of the race have been locked up for a while. 

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts appears to be the one man standing in his way -- which will make for one of the most entertaining series of the season. Both Judge and Bogaerts are sitting at a .317 batting average entering the series. The Red Sox slugger appears poised for an interesting set of games in the Bronx.

“They’d hate me even more (in New York),” Bogaerts jokingly told The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. “I wonder if I get a base hit, if they’ll boo me? They’ll probably throw me tough. It’s not going to be easy. It’s not going to be easy. But I enjoy the challenge. I really do. It’s something that gets you waking up on the way to the ballpark.”

Bogaerts clearly is up for the challenge of preventing Judge from the AL Triple crown, as he is pursuing an achievement of his own. The shortstop is fighting for the AL Batting Title for the first time in his career.

