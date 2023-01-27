Should Active Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Ex-Rays All-Star Pitcher?

The Boston Red Sox certainly aren't leaving any stone unturned.

Boston has been connected to seemingly every big-name free agent this offseason with varying success. While many teams have begun to quiet down this offseason, the Red Sox remain active. If Boston still was interested in adding another starting pitcher to the mix, one player it should consider is former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer.

Archer made his Major League Baseball debut with the Rays in 2012 and remained with the squad until he was dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2018 campaign. Archer was named an All-Star two times with Tampa Bay in 2015 and 2017. He's had a roller coaster of a few years since initially leaving Tampa Bay and has spent time with the Pirates and Minnesota Twins as well as a quick return to the Rays in 2021.

The 34-year-old's numbers didn't jump off the page in 2022. Archer made his most starts since 2018 with 25 but compiled a 4.56 ERA in just 102 2/3 innings pitched. He may not be what he once was, but there's a familiarity with Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and he certainly wouldn't command a large deal.

Archer has dealt with a plethora of injuries in recent years -- including a pectoral injury that ended his 2022 campaign. If he is healthy, a one-year deal may be enticing for Boston. The Red Sox currently have Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello, and James Paxton on the roster, but there are question marks with Sale and Paxton both returning from injuries.

If Boston were to come to terms on a deal with Archer, it certainly would be low-risk and have the potential for a high reward. He more likely than not would pencil in as a back-of-the-rotation guy, but if he's healthy, maybe he could trap lightning in a bottle again and provide Boston value.

Archer has a connection to Bloom and certainly is looking for a spot and Boston seems to be listening to everything. While a deal is unlikely, who knows what will happen?

More MLB: Reunion With World Series Champion May Make Sense For Red Sox After Tuesday's Trade